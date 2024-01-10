Odisha govt issues SOP for BSKY Nabin applicants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the applicants of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Nabin card and announced incentives for panchayat level officials, who will verify the applications.

Rural families left out of BSKY have been asked to register the names of the head of the family (HoF) for the BSKY Nabin card. The eldest most female member (above 18 years) of the family will be treated as HoF. In case a family does not have a female member or age of the member if below 18 years, the eldest most male member of the family (above 18 years) will be treated as HoF.

As per the SOP, any member above 18 years can apply for BSKY Nabin on behalf of the family and address of the HoF and other family members in the Aadhaar card must belong to rural areas of Odisha. In case the address of the married women member in Aadhaar is not the same as the address of the HoF, an undertaking will have to be submitted to provide an updated Aadhaar card with HoF address by June 30.

Apart from the voter ID card (EPIC card) for all family members above 18 years of age, Aadhaar based e-KYC is mandatory for the applicant, who or the HoF must have a valid mobile number to receive important communication. Received applications will be sent for field verification. Based on the given address of the applicant or HoF, respective gram panchayat and Block officials will verify the application forms.

A Health department official said, physical verification will be done by a panchayat official or any other official nominated by BDO with the help of a mobile application. The verifying officer will take a geo-tagged group photograph of the family members.

