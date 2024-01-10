Only 1 candidate qualifies for 35 district judges posts in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Only one candidate has qualified in the competitive examination - 2023 conducted by the Orissa High Court for appointment of 35 district judges through direct recruitment from the Bar and among judicial officers, according to the final election list notified on Monday.

In a notice, registrar (examination) SK Dash Ray said, “No candidate has been selected for the posts (23) in the cadre of district judge by way of direct recruitment from the Bar. Only one candidate, Puja Sarangi, has been selected for the posts (12) through limited competitive examination for judicial officers.”

The results of the written test had become cause of worry for the high court as only five candidates - four of them female - had cleared it from the Bar and two candidates - one female - had qualified among judicial officers.

Candidates to qualify for being called for interview were expected to secure minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate in the two written papers with not less than 45 per cent marks in individual papers.

After scrutiny of applications, 326 candidates were found eligible to appear for the written examination from the Bar for 23 posts and 72 from judicial officers for 12 posts. The written examination was held on November 5, 2023 and the results were declared on December 21.

For direct recruitment from the Bar candidates, the written examination consisted of two papers of 100 marks each whereas in the judicial officers’ category candidates, the written test included two papers of 75 marks each. Each paper was of two hours duration.

