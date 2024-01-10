OSPCB asks ulbs to initiate measures for dust Control

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Raising concern over the severe deterioration of air quality in urban areas of the state including capital city Bhubaneswar, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has called upon all urban local bodies (ULBs) to initiate immediate measures to tackle the pollution levels.

The air quality index (AQI) report for the last 24 hours, till 4 pm on Tuesday, issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) placed at least five cities and towns - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Balasore, Baripada - in very poor category, while in Talcher and Vyasanagar it was poor. The index value of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, a major pollutant in the air, stood at 334 milligram per cubic metre (mg/m3) in Bhubaneswar, 338 mg/m3 in Cuttack and Balasore, and 321 mg/m3 in Baripada,.

At 357 mg/m3, the air quality index of Angul was even worse than national capital Delhi where it stood at around 343 mg/m3 during the last 24 hours. This apart, the pollution level at Keonjhar, Talcher and Vyasanagar were in the range of 2oo-300 mg/m3 respectively. Air pollution upwards of 200 mg/m3 and heightens risk of serious health hazards.

OSPCB member secretary K Murugesan, however, said the present air pollution level is temporary. He said the air quality has deteriorated mostly due to construction activities and dust particles which will soon improve once the wind flow increases. Construction activities near some air quality monitoring stations, particularly in Bhubaneswar and Balasore, are also responsible for deterioration of AQI.

The OSPCB member secretary, however, said the Board has asked all the urban local bodies to take measures to prevent dust pollution. They have also been advised to monitor and control dust emission from construction activities and also sprinkle water on roads to settle down the dust particles along with other measures.

Pollution worry

AQI in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Balasore and Baripada ‘very poor’

Air quality of Angul even worse than Delhi

ULBs asked to take steps to prevent dust pollution and if needed, sprinkle water on roads

