Projects worth Rs 1,071 crore sanctioned for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday said Centre has sanctioned projects worth Rs 1,071 crore for the welfare and livelihood of fishermen in Odisha.

Completing his Odisha leg of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra in Balasore district, the minister said the sanctioned projects include aqua park, fish landing centres, fishing harbours and other infrastructure for the benefit of fishermen.

Stating the Sagar Parikrama Yatra in the state was a remarkable success, the minister said around 14,700 people attended the event from various places and the programme were live streamed on various social media platforms. “Sagar Parikrama phase-XI programme was a resounding success,” he said.

Rupala, accompanied by Union Fisheries secretary Abhilaksh Likhi and joint secretary Neetu Kumari Prasad held discussions with fisherfolks at Chandinipal, Dhamara and Chudamani in Bhadrak district and visited Chandipur fishing harbour in Balasore. The fishermen drew the attention of the union minister to the problems they face for drying fish on the ground. Rupala assured them that the issues will be addressed shortly.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Bhadrak Lok Sabha MP Manjulata Mandal, BJD MLA Bishnubrata Routray and Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj were present during the programme in the district.

The phase-XI Sagar Parikrama Yatra started on January 7, 2024 from Ganjam and covered Puri, Jagatsingpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. The next and concluding phase will start in West Bengal on January 10. Sagar Parikrama is a mega fisher’s outreach initiative led by the Union minister.

