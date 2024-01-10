Seven degree colleges for undivided Koraput

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: The state government has sanctioned seven degree colleges for the undivided Koraput district which will start functioning from the ensuing 2024-25 academic year.Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian informed this during his visit to Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts to review the progress of various developmental works on Tuesday.

He said basing on petitions and feedback received during his previous visits, the new government degree colleges have been sanctioned in Tentulikhunti, Kosagumuda, Jharigam and Raighar blocks of Nabarangpur district, Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna of Koraput and Chitrakonda of Malkangiri.

Pandian reviewed the progress of Govindapalli integrated irrigation project on Saptadhara and Garia rivers which will provide irrigation facilities to 92,815 acre of land in Malkangiri, Mathili, Khairput and Korkunda blocks. Basing on the request of people during Pandian’s last visit to Malkangiri on March 28, a detailed project report of Rs 4,000 crore has been prepared.

The 5T chairman also reviewed the progress of Parbati Giri mega lift irrigation project which will provide irrigation facilities to 48,500 acre in Nabarangpur. The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 1,272 crore. He also took stock of the progress of Turi-Gunthat irrigation project built at a cost of Rs 577 crore. The project will provide irrigation facilities to 22,500 acre. He also inspected the tourism infrastructure projects in the district.

In Koraput, Pandian reviewed the progress of development of Gupteswar temple and Jhanjabati river barrage project.During the day, he interacted with the public at Raighar stadium in Nabarangpur and Laxmipur in Koraput. He also received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.

