Take action on vacancies in CUO: NHRC to Centre

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday directed the secretary Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) to take appropriate action within six weeks on proper functioning of Central University of Orissa (CUO) which is struggling with with 87 per cent vacancy of teachers.

The NHRC issued the direction on a complaint filed by Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro which alleged that the large-scale vacancy in faculty posts has continued despite the commission’s order to act on it four years back. He sought intervention against non-posting of sanctioned strength of teaching staff as it was adversely affecting the students’ education.

In his complaint Patro said the Central University has 154 sanctioned teaching posts which include 23 professor, 43 associate professor and 88 assistant professor. But the university, established in 2009, is functioning with 15 assistant professors, four associate professors and one professor. Only one professor and three associate professors have been appointed since the NHRC’s direction in 2019, he stated.

“In these circumstances, the Registry is directed to send a copy of the complaint to the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action within six weeks and intimating the action taken by them to the complainant,” the NHRC said in its order.

“If the complainant is not satisfied with the action taken by the concerned authority, the complainant is at liberty to approach the competent forum for redressal of his grievance, if any,” the commission further specified while closing the case on Monday.

Due to non-posting of teaching staff as per the sanctioned strength, the students are deprived of their day-to-day study and in the process violating human rights under Article 14 of Constitution that guarantees “equality before law” and Union government’s principles of “equity and access” to quality higher education, the complaint contended.

