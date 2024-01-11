Girl’s body found, family cries rape and murder

By Express News Service

ROURKELA : A 17-year-old girl of Itma who went missing a day back, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a forest near her village within Bargaon police limits in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

While the minor’s family members alleged she was raped and murdered, police have detained a youth for questioning in this connection.Sources said before she went missing on Tuesday, the girl was last seen with a youth.

On Wednesday, some villagers found her body lying under a tree with part of her torn ‘dupatta’ tied to her neck. The rest portion of the scarf was hanging from a tree branch. It appeared that the ‘dupatta’ failed to hold her weight during hanging.

On being informed, police rushed to the forest. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Rajgangpur Abhishek Panigrahi said the body was recovered in presence of a scientific team. It was sent to the hospital for autopsy.

The deceased’s family claimed that a youth known to the girl along with two others took her to the forest. The accused then raped the girl before murdering her. The SDPO said police have detained the suspected youth for questioning. “We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the girl’s death. The youth is being interrogated and further investigation is underway,” he added.

Earlier on December 25, a jilted lover stabbed a 19-year-old girl multiple times outside a church at Girjatola within Rajgangpur police limits during Christmas celebration. The accused, 21-year-old Milan Samad of Sambalpur district, was arrested recently.

