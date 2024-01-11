Odisha: Vigilance nabs motor vehicle inspector in disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

Berhampur: Nayagarh motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Panchanan Behera was arrested by Vigilance on charges of possessing disproportionate assets (DA), with assets amounting to 293 per cent of his known sources of income. Behera, unable to provide satisfactory accounts for his assets, has been produced in the court of the Special Vigilance Judge in Bhubaneswar.

During the search, Vigilance sleuths uncovered assets worth crores, including a double-storey building in Sailashree Vihar and a single-storey building in Satya Vihar, both in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, 31 plots, bank and insurance deposits of Rs72.80 lakh, cash, gold, household articles worth Rs15 lakh, and expenses exceeding Rs50 lakh for his son’s education at an institute in Bhubaneswar were discovered. The assets also include a four-wheeler and three two-wheelers.

