Public hearing for AMNS plant held

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Regional Office of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) conducted a Public Hearing for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s (AMNS India) proposed 7 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Nuagarh village in Paradip on Tuesday.

The meeting, presided over by ADM (Revenue) Chinmayee Biswal, saw participation of project proponents and local people. Representatives from AMNS India presented the project, emphasising its role in contributing to the country’s steel production target of 300 million tonne by 2030. The Integrated Steel Plant aims to produce 7 MTPA of liquid steel, aligning with the national goal of achieving a per capita steel consumption of 160 kg by 2030.

The construction phase is expected to engage around 21,000 people, with nearly 7,000 job opportunities during the operational phase. Local youth will be given priority in employment based on their skills, and the company pledges to contribute to the overall development of the local community, said AMNS officials.

Over 1,000 participants, including local community members and NGOs were present at the meeting. Of the 67 community members who spoke, 65 expressed support for the project.

