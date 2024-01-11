Home States Odisha

Public hearing for AMNS plant held

The construction phase is expected to engage around 21,000 people, with nearly 7,000 job opportunities during the operational phase.

Published: 11th January 2024 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

steel plant, industries, manufacturing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Regional Office of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) conducted a Public Hearing for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s (AMNS India) proposed 7 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Nuagarh village in Paradip on Tuesday. 

The meeting, presided over by ADM (Revenue) Chinmayee Biswal, saw participation of project proponents and local people. Representatives from AMNS India presented the project, emphasising its role in contributing to the country’s steel production target of 300 million tonne by 2030. The Integrated Steel Plant aims to produce 7 MTPA of liquid steel, aligning with the national goal of achieving a per capita steel consumption of 160 kg by 2030.  

The construction phase is expected to engage around 21,000 people, with nearly 7,000 job opportunities during the operational phase. Local youth will be given priority in employment based on their skills, and the company pledges to contribute to the overall development of the local community, said AMNS officials. 

Over 1,000 participants, including local community members and NGOs were present at the meeting. Of the 67 community members who spoke, 65 expressed support for the project.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha AMNS Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp