Sarpanchs of Bamra skip Arpan Rath programme alleging mistreatment

SAMBALPUR: Accusing the local administration of mistreatment, sarpanchs of 17 panchayats in Bamra skipped the Srimandir Parikrama Rath (Arpan Rath) programme which kicked off in the block on Tuesday.

Members of the Sarpanch Sangh in Bamra alleged that they were excluded from active participation and decision-making process related to the initiative. President of the Sangh Bimal Lakra said, “We were informed about the arrival of Parikrama Rath on Monday evening, just hours before the programme. No sarpanch was involved in any discussion relating to the event.

This is not the first time we have been ignored. Earlier, during implementation of several government projects, the administration overlooked us and moved ahead without taking our suggestion. Since this behaviour hurt our dignity, we decided not to participate in the Parikrama Rath programme.”

Sources said after covering different blocks across Sambalpur district, the Arpan Rath rolled out in Bamra from Tuesday to collect rice and betel nut ahead of the inauguration of Puri Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project on January 17. No sarpanch participated in the procession on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sarpanchs further alleged lack of transparency in utilisation of funds allocated for several developmental projects in the panchayats.

They claimed that their exclusion is not only making them feel marginalised and left out, but also significantly hindering the effective functioning of local governance. Contacted, Bamra block development officer (BDO) Puspak Pradhan said there was a misunderstanding due to spread of false information regarding the Parikrama Rath programme. However, the differences have been resolved after discussion. The sarpanchs have assured to participate in the Arpan Rath programme on Thursday.



