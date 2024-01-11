Stampede-like situation in Nua-O programme, two college girls hurt 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A college girl suffered minor burns and another fell unconscious due to a stampede-like situation at the food distribution centre of Nua-O programme in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old girls, Deepanjali Nayak and Menaka Sabar, were admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH). Deepanjali and Menaka are Plus Two students of Rayagada Women’s College and Gunupur College respectively.

According to reports, the state government’s integrated youth development programme was held at GISR ground in the town. Over 10,000 students across Rayagada district participated in it. The event was organised by Rayagada Zilla Parishad which also made arrangements to provide cooked lunch for students.

Sources said Deepanjali was waiting for her turn to take the food plate when she bumped into a vessel filled with boiling oil after being pushed from behind. She suffered burn injuries after the hot cooking oil spilled on her.

Similarly, Menaka was standing in the queue to have lunch. She fell unconscious after being jostled and shoved by the crowd. Both the girls were immediately taken to Rayagada DHH.

Rayagada CDMO Dr Lalmohan Routray said Deepanjali sustained five per cent burn injuries on her leg. Menaka is recovering after being administered IV drips.

On being informed, Rayagada collector Swadha Dev Singh reached the DHH and met the injured students.

On the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced financial assistance of `30,000 for Deepanjali and Rs20,000 for Menaka. Rayagada collector Singh has been directed to handover the assistance to the injured students and initiate necessary measures for the treatment of the duo.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: A college girl suffered minor burns and another fell unconscious due to a stampede-like situation at the food distribution centre of Nua-O programme in Rayagada town on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girls, Deepanjali Nayak and Menaka Sabar, were admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH). Deepanjali and Menaka are Plus Two students of Rayagada Women’s College and Gunupur College respectively. According to reports, the state government’s integrated youth development programme was held at GISR ground in the town. Over 10,000 students across Rayagada district participated in it. The event was organised by Rayagada Zilla Parishad which also made arrangements to provide cooked lunch for students. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said Deepanjali was waiting for her turn to take the food plate when she bumped into a vessel filled with boiling oil after being pushed from behind. She suffered burn injuries after the hot cooking oil spilled on her. Similarly, Menaka was standing in the queue to have lunch. She fell unconscious after being jostled and shoved by the crowd. Both the girls were immediately taken to Rayagada DHH. Rayagada CDMO Dr Lalmohan Routray said Deepanjali sustained five per cent burn injuries on her leg. Menaka is recovering after being administered IV drips. On being informed, Rayagada collector Swadha Dev Singh reached the DHH and met the injured students. On the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced financial assistance of `30,000 for Deepanjali and Rs20,000 for Menaka. Rayagada collector Singh has been directed to handover the assistance to the injured students and initiate necessary measures for the treatment of the duo. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp