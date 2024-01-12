423 cases pending against MPs, MLAs in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK : There are a total of 423 cases pending against MPs and MLAs in Odisha after the disposal of 17 cases during 2023. The number of cases instituted during last year was 24, according to reports received from all district and session judges of the state.

The reports were submitted while the high court was hearing the suo motu case “In Re-designated courts for MPs/MLAs” registered by it in pursuance to the direction of the Supreme Court in the Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay v Union of India case on November 9, 2023.

The high court on December 11 last year directed the district and session judges to furnish detailed statements showing the institution, disposal, and pendency of cases against MPs and MLAs.

The reports indicated that cases registered as far back as 1991 were pending in Koraput district, while cases dating to 1998 were pending in Khurda and Sundargarh districts. 86 cases were pending in Khurda Sambalpur and Ganjam followed by 53 and 51 cases respectively. Next on the list were Koraput (48), Sundargarh (41) and Cuttack (36).

Taking note of the reports, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman directed the district and sessions judges to ensure expeditious disposal of cases against MPs and MLAs by the designated courts under their respective jurisdictions and fixed further monitoring of the matter to two weeks after.

The high court also directed the district judges to instruct the designated courts to give top priority to the criminal cases against MPs and MLAs that are punishable with death or life imprisonment. Cases punishable with imprisonment for five years or more should follow and then all other cases will be heard. The judges have been asked to ensure there are no adjournments in the cases except for rare and compelling reasons.

The high court further called upon the director of Prosecution to ensure public prosecutors take necessary steps for speedy disposal of the cases in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court. Earlier, the high court had directed the provisioning of sufficient infrastructure facility for the designated courts dealing with MP/MLA cases and enabling them to adopt technology for effective and efficient functioning.

District pendency list

Khurda-86

Sambalpur-53

Ganjam-51

Koraput-48

Sundargarh-41

Cuttack-36

