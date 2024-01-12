BJP gears up to challenge BJD’s traditional stranglehold on Chikiti 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The political landscape in the Chikiti Assembly segment of Ganjam district is transforming, with the BJP emerging as a formidable competitor to the ruling BJD. Historically a Congress stronghold, the segment has been represented by Chikiti queen and BJD’s Usha Devi since 2000. In recent elections, the BJD’s vote percentage has steadily increased, but the BJP has now become a prominent player, dividing the segment with a stronghold, starting with the Patrapur block.

While the Chikiti block remains loyal to the BJD, Patrapur’s hilly areas pose communication challenges that incumbent MLA and Minister Usha Devi has struggled to address. BJP’s Manoranjan Dyansamantara has capitalized on this, strengthening his base in Patrapur and retaining most of the seats in the last panchayat polls. Though people are loyal to the royal family, the political scenario has witnessed a shift following the demise of Usha Devi’s brother-in-law, Durga Prasad Deo. Usha Devi’s son, Srirup Deo, an industrialist, has entered the political scene but is yet to gain widespread acceptance. Though Srirup is being projected as the political heir of Usha Devi, the senior party leaders prefer the queen to take the mantle forward.

Therefore the BJD faces internal turmoil, with party activists divided between supporting Usha Devi, Srirup Deo, and other local leaders. Surprising many, the BJP has successfully attracted some families from Chikiti block, including 13 from Jhatipadar village who joined the party on Tuesday. Their decision to join the BJP was attributed to dissatisfaction with the royal family’s leadership and an appreciation for Manoranjan’s approach. “We were unable to tolerate the dictatorship of the royal family. Rather we appreciate the work process of Manoranjan and so quit the BJD to join BJP,” they said. Political observers see this as a warning to the BJD, which is grappling with numerous aspirants.

Despite the BJP’s gains, the BJD vehemently denies any impact on its stronghold, while the veteran Congress leader and former speaker of OLA has also been regaining strength in the segment.

