BJP to wage poster war over PMGKAY

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that state government is making all efforts to hijack the extended free rice scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the BJP has decided to wage a fresh poster war with the BJD.

The saffron party is gearing up its district units to put up posters and banners with huge pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all PDS outlets. State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty said the poster of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department states the free rice is being supplied to beneficiaries for which the state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 1,250 crore ostensibly to mislead the people.

Drawing the attention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to non-issuance of transaction bills to beneficiaries after delivery of ration, the party has requested him to take up the issue with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for necessary action, Mohanty said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that state government is making all efforts to hijack the extended free rice scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the BJP has decided to wage a fresh poster war with the BJD. The saffron party is gearing up its district units to put up posters and banners with huge pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all PDS outlets. State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty said the poster of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department states the free rice is being supplied to beneficiaries for which the state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 1,250 crore ostensibly to mislead the people. Drawing the attention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to non-issuance of transaction bills to beneficiaries after delivery of ration, the party has requested him to take up the issue with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for necessary action, Mohanty said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp