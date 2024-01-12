Coal India Limited aims to produce 780 MT coal: Chairman

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Coal India Limited (CIL) aims to produce 780 million tonne (MT) of coal in the current financial year out of which Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) shares 204 MT, said CIL chairman PM Prasad.

Speaking to mediapersons during his visit to Talcher Coalfields, Prasad said so far CIL has achieved 99 per cent of coal production of its annual target. It produced 553 million tonne of coal as on January 9 last.

The CIL will not only achieve the target this year but also touch 1 billion tonnes in coming years, he said, adding CIL is striving hard to cope with the demands of coal.

The chairman said in the current financial year there will be a total production of all companies to the tune of 1,000 million tonne of coal, but still, there is a shortfall as regards to the demand. Apart from MCL which is the flagship company of CIL, we have new coal mines Subhadra, Balabhadra and Siaramalia which contribute to the total, he further stated.

Prasad also spoke on CIL diversifying into solar power production. “It has set a production target of 3,000 MW of solar power in next three years. This year there will be a generation of 120 MW of power by coal India.”

MCL CMD Uday K Kaole accompanied the chairman.

