Mayurbhanj replaces Sambalpur in revised Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra route

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The route of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been modified in Odisha to include tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district with Sambalpur being left out from the itinerary.

This was announced by secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sarat Rout and senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo here on Thursday. Mayurbhanj was included in the schedule released earlier by AICC and the yatra route passed through Sambalpur district and entered Chhattisgarh via Jharsuguda.

Rout said the Odisha leg of the yatra will move through Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda districts. Releasing the logo of the yatra, he said the yatra, set to commence from Imphal on January 14, will enter Odisha around the second week of February. It will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. Rout said Gandhi would spend four days and three nights in Odisha before entering Chhattisgarh.

The state Congress leaders have requested further changes in the route to include more areas and any deviation from the plan will be announced during the next two to three days. As per the changed route, Gandhi will enter Odisha through Karanjia in the Mayurbhanj district.

A phone number was released so that common people willing to participate in the yatra could contact the state leaders. Rout said Gandhi would visit coastal and southern regions of the state later to attend other programs.

“The party is planning to organize a major rally in Bhubaneswar, likely to be addressed by Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” he added.

