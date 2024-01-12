Odisha 5T chairman visits Balangir, reviews development works

By Express News Service

BALANGIR : Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Thursday visited Balangir and reviewed the progress of various developmental works in the district. Pandian inspected the progress of the 650-bed teaching hospital project at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital which is being implemented for Rs 305 crore. He directed the officials concerned to complete the project at the earliest by adhering to the principles of 5T.

VK Pandian addressing college students

in Balangir on Thursday

Later, he reviewed the ISS projects at Kukedmal, Patharla, Kursud, Silatkani and Kutasingha which have been taken up at a total cost of Rs 1,217 crore, mega drinking water supply projects in different blocks (Rs 1,312 crore), construction of Balangir by-pass road (Rs 176 crore) and Patnagarh by-pass road (Rs 140 crore), development of Tusura airstrip (Rs 65 crore) and Harishankar temple (Rs 26 crore) besides the work on major roads and bridges.

These projects were taken up basing on the petitions and feedback received by Pandian from the public during his previous visit to Balangir in August last year. The 5T chairman participated in the Nua-O programme at Gandhi stadium and interacted with students of various colleges of the district. Citing examples of eminent persons of Balangir, he advised the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success.



On the day, Pandian also interacted with the public at Kantabanji Vocational College playground and RN Singhdeo stadium in Saintala.



