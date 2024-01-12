Orissa HC directs IGP to probe kangaroo court in Nayagarh

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the IG of Police (Central Division) to visit Deuli under Nayagarh Sadar police station and submit a report on the conduct of an alleged kangaroo court in the village.

One Rajani Sahoo had filed a petition alleging that the villagers had ganged up after he contacted the local police and lodged FIR against the culprits involved in making his daughter’s nude photograph viral on social media. Later a kangaroo court was conducted and he was slapped with a fine of `50,000 and ostracized from the village, the petitioner alleged.

The petition was filed on November 28, 2023. Sahoo produced a pen drive and videos before the court to show that there has been unrest in the village. Taking serious note of it, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi had earlier on December 22 directed the Nayagarh SP to personally visit the village and submit a detailed report regarding the said incident and what action had been taken by the police. When the case was taken up on Monday, the state counsel submitted that after the incident an FIR has already been lodged against the people involved in the incident.

Expressing serious displeasure, Justice Panigrahi observed that the police have been quite complacent on the issue and have not taken any steps that should have been taken. “In such view of the matter, the I.G of Police, Central Division, Odisha is directed to have a personal visit to the village and enquire as to what sort of action has been taken against the culprits and ensure that the petitioner’s family are living peacefully in the village without any disturbance,” Justice Panigrahi said.

The IG has been directed to file a detailed report by February 8, the date fixed for further consideration of the matter.

HC seeks report on cyber crime cases

Expressing concern over the ‘inadequate and ineffective’ steps being taken to tackle cyber crime in the state, a single judge bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash has directed the DGP, Cyber Crime, Crime Branch to file an affidavit showing the details of cases registered against cyber crime in different police stations of the state and progress in investigation within 15 days.

The court expressed its concern while considering a petition filed by one Suprava Behera seeking intervention in an alleged cyber crime where a substantial amount was siphoned from her account at the SBI SCB medical college campus branch in Cuttack using Paytm



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the IG of Police (Central Division) to visit Deuli under Nayagarh Sadar police station and submit a report on the conduct of an alleged kangaroo court in the village. One Rajani Sahoo had filed a petition alleging that the villagers had ganged up after he contacted the local police and lodged FIR against the culprits involved in making his daughter’s nude photograph viral on social media. Later a kangaroo court was conducted and he was slapped with a fine of `50,000 and ostracized from the village, the petitioner alleged. The petition was filed on November 28, 2023. Sahoo produced a pen drive and videos before the court to show that there has been unrest in the village. Taking serious note of it, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi had earlier on December 22 directed the Nayagarh SP to personally visit the village and submit a detailed report regarding the said incident and what action had been taken by the police. When the case was taken up on Monday, the state counsel submitted that after the incident an FIR has already been lodged against the people involved in the incident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Expressing serious displeasure, Justice Panigrahi observed that the police have been quite complacent on the issue and have not taken any steps that should have been taken. “In such view of the matter, the I.G of Police, Central Division, Odisha is directed to have a personal visit to the village and enquire as to what sort of action has been taken against the culprits and ensure that the petitioner’s family are living peacefully in the village without any disturbance,” Justice Panigrahi said. The IG has been directed to file a detailed report by February 8, the date fixed for further consideration of the matter. HC seeks report on cyber crime cases Expressing concern over the ‘inadequate and ineffective’ steps being taken to tackle cyber crime in the state, a single judge bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash has directed the DGP, Cyber Crime, Crime Branch to file an affidavit showing the details of cases registered against cyber crime in different police stations of the state and progress in investigation within 15 days. The court expressed its concern while considering a petition filed by one Suprava Behera seeking intervention in an alleged cyber crime where a substantial amount was siphoned from her account at the SBI SCB medical college campus branch in Cuttack using Paytm Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp