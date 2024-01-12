Panchayat Samiti member, two others hurt in firing over dispute

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension escalated in Gareijhuli village of Kendubadi gram panchayat under Polasara police limits in Ganjam as three persons including the Panchayat Samiti (PS) member Narendra Kumar Swain (45) sustained gunshot injuries on Wednesday night. One person has been detained at Polasara police station and a country-made gun seized in connection with the incident while two other accused persons are at large.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena confirmed the detention of the main accused Guru Murty Nahak and stated that the injured is out of danger. The other two accused have been identified as Manoj Ghadei and Ranjit.

Sources said the dispute originated from an incident earlier on the day when a villager Pintu Swain opposed high-speed driving by Guru, leading to verbal altercations. Later in the evening, Guru went to Pintu’s house and hurled abuses at his family members in his absence.

As Pintu’s neighbor and PSM Swain’s mother came out to pacify the abusers, they used filthy language for her. Since Pintu and Swain were not at home, as soon as they came home and learned about the incident, they went to Guru’s house. During the altercation, Guru allegedly opened fire injuring Swain in both the legs, sources added.

“Seeking to settle a quarrel, Swain arrived at the spot where a heated discussion was underway. Suddenly, a group opened fire, resulting in gunshot injuries to Swain’s legs,” the SP said, adding, two others sustained injuries while fleeing the scene.

“The SDPO, Purusottampur and IIC, Polasara with their teams are raiding different hideouts to apprehend the accused persons,” Meena added.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Tension escalated in Gareijhuli village of Kendubadi gram panchayat under Polasara police limits in Ganjam as three persons including the Panchayat Samiti (PS) member Narendra Kumar Swain (45) sustained gunshot injuries on Wednesday night. One person has been detained at Polasara police station and a country-made gun seized in connection with the incident while two other accused persons are at large. Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena confirmed the detention of the main accused Guru Murty Nahak and stated that the injured is out of danger. The other two accused have been identified as Manoj Ghadei and Ranjit. Sources said the dispute originated from an incident earlier on the day when a villager Pintu Swain opposed high-speed driving by Guru, leading to verbal altercations. Later in the evening, Guru went to Pintu’s house and hurled abuses at his family members in his absence. As Pintu’s neighbor and PSM Swain’s mother came out to pacify the abusers, they used filthy language for her. Since Pintu and Swain were not at home, as soon as they came home and learned about the incident, they went to Guru’s house. During the altercation, Guru allegedly opened fire injuring Swain in both the legs, sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Seeking to settle a quarrel, Swain arrived at the spot where a heated discussion was underway. Suddenly, a group opened fire, resulting in gunshot injuries to Swain’s legs,” the SP said, adding, two others sustained injuries while fleeing the scene. “The SDPO, Purusottampur and IIC, Polasara with their teams are raiding different hideouts to apprehend the accused persons,” Meena added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp