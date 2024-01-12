Parikrama to open for public after 3 pm on January 17

By Express News Service

PURI: Ahead of the historic Srimandir Parikrama project inauguration on January 17, the managing body of the temple approved the detailed schedule for the elaborate Yajna and other ceremonial rituals here on Thursday.

The programme will commence on Friday with Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb entrusting sacred betels to 108 Brahmins followed by rituals like Ankuropan and Ankur puja on Saturday, leading to the Yajna Adhibas on Sunday. The next day on January 15, an Akhand Deepa will be placed at the Yajna site, where the three-day yajna will be performed by the Brahmins.

The culmination of the event will take place on January 17 as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will officially dedicate the Parikrama to the devotees between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm. He will lead a symbolic journey through the Parikrama declaring it open for devotees. The schedule includes Surya puja, Dharitri puja, Go puja, Panchkarma, Bastu puja, and Adhivasa Purna Ahuti on the same day.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das said after these ceremonial proceedings, the chief minister will be felicitated by servitors and devotees. “A specially constructed podium at Utterparswa mutt will serve as the platform for the chief minister’s thanksgiving speech. He is expected to launch a series of videos showcasing the Parikrama project, underscoring the modern aspects integrated into this centuries-old tradition,” said Das.

After the ceremony is over, devotees will be allowed to move into the Parikrama after 3 pm. Various cultural troupes will enthrall the audience with performances ranging from Mahari, Sambalpuri, Odissi, Banati, Laudi khela, to the traditional blowing of conch and the vibrant Paika dance. It was decided at the meeting to showcase an exhibition on the Kanchi expedition of the Gajapati on laser screens at two places besides a light and sound show in the Jagannath Ballav mutt.

Delegates from 90 religious shrines and institutions across the country will be participating in the event. The arrangements for the convenience of the guests will be taken care of by the district administration.

Parikrama to open for public after 3 pm

Presided over by the Gajapati, the managing committee meeting was attended by district collector Samarth Verma, SP K.Vishal Singh, officials and members of temple management.

Meanwhile, the Sri Setu (trumpet bridge) and Sri Danda works have been completed for effective management of crowd. Security measures are in place with 120 platoons of police force deployed in strategic locations across the town.

The corridor, divided into three zones to accommodate approximately 900 guests, will witness a confluence of cultural richness. The entire Parikrama area has undergone extensive cleaning by fire brigade machines, and the buffer zone and landscaping work have been completed, Das said.

