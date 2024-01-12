Tribal man killed over sorcery in Odisha, two arrested 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : A 55-year-old tribal man was reportedly killed by two youths including his cousin on suspicion of practising sorcery in Tandapalli village within Malkangiri Model police limits on Tuesday night.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the body of the deceased, identified as Lakhma Kawasi, was found in Saveri river. Police have arrested accused Muda Podiami (33) and Lakhma’s cousin Mukund Podiami (28) in this connection.

Sources said Muda’s wife, brother and grandmother had died due to some ailments in the last couple of years. The accused suspected that Lakhma performed black magic which led to the death of his family members.

On Tuesday night, Lakhma was sleeping alone in his house when the accused stealthily entered inside and slit his throat with a sharp weapon. They then dumped his body in Saveri river. The next morning, family members reached the house but could not find Lakhma.

Subsequently, some villagers spotted Lakhma’s body floating in the river and informed police. Malkangiri Model IIC Rigan Kindo said police reached the village, seized the deceased’s body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Basing on the complaint of Lakhma’s brother-in-law Ganga Madkami, police registered a murder case and arrested the accused. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime. “The accused were produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

