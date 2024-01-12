Home States Odisha

Tribal man killed over sorcery in Odisha, two arrested 

Basing on the complaint of Lakhma’s brother-in-law Ganga Madkami, police registered a murder case and arrested the accused. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime.

Published: 12th January 2024 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

The accused duo arrested by police

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : A 55-year-old tribal man was reportedly killed by two youths including his cousin on suspicion of practising sorcery in Tandapalli village within Malkangiri Model police limits on Tuesday night.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the body of the deceased, identified as Lakhma Kawasi, was found in Saveri river. Police have arrested accused Muda Podiami (33) and Lakhma’s cousin Mukund Podiami (28) in this connection.

Sources said Muda’s wife, brother and grandmother had died due to some ailments in the last couple of years. The accused suspected that Lakhma performed black magic which led to the death of his family members.

On Tuesday night, Lakhma was sleeping alone in his house when the accused stealthily entered inside and slit his throat with a sharp weapon. They then dumped his body in Saveri river. The next morning, family members reached the house but could not find Lakhma.

Subsequently, some villagers spotted Lakhma’s body floating in the river and informed police. Malkangiri Model IIC Rigan Kindo said police reached the village, seized the deceased’s body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Basing on the complaint of Lakhma’s brother-in-law Ganga Madkami, police registered a murder case and arrested the accused. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime. “The accused were produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sorcery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp