Woman ends life, husband follows suit in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A quarrel between a tribal couple took a suicidal turn after a woman and her husband ended their lives one after the other at Baliapadar village within Boipariguda police limits in Koraput district on Wednesday night. 

Police said Jinu Paraja (35) and Rukmani Paraja (32) fought over some domestic issues following which the former went out of the house. In Jinu’s absence, Rukmani hangs herself to death. A few moments later, some relatives arrived at the house for some work and found it locked from inside. When there was no response after persistent knocking, they broke open the door and found the woman hanging. When Jinu heard the news of his wife’s suicide, he reportedly went to a secluded place and hanged himself from a tree.

On being informed, Boipariguda police rushed to the village on Thursday and seized the body. A police official said the bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
 

