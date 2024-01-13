BDO suicide: Wife demands probe, alleges foul play

By Express News Service

BARIPADA : A day after Simulia BDO Biswaranjan Mohanty was found hanging in his official residence in Balasore, his wife Nibedita Rout has called for a high-level inquiry into her husband’s death. Nibedita said, despite residing a mere 100 metres from his office, none of the block office staff was aware of the circumstances leading to Mohanty taking the extreme step.

Nibedita, a school teacher in Udala of Mayurbhanj district, alleged that her husband was under severe stress due to work. Though they did not live together as they were posted in different places, she was aware of his mental condition. On phone calls, he appeared stressed due to work pressure and many a times would not speak well with her. However, she had spoken to him on Thursday and he sounded normal, Nibedita said.

She alleged her husband was under mental duress as he had not been granted leave since joining as BDO in Simulia on October 25. “I had planned to visit him on Saturday, but unfortunately, I heard about his death on Thursday night when the police had already seized the body for postmortem,” Nibedita said questioning the circumstances that led Biswaranjan to end his life.

“He had attended a meeting in his office on Thursday and then came to his quarters on the pretext of taking rest. What transpired in the meeting drove him to take the extreme step. I demand a high-level inquiry into the incident,” she stated.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Padmalochan Panda organised a press conference, attributing the officer’s death to mental pressure, financial burdens and political pressure. He demanded that the police must investigate officials of the Simulia block like the GPO Mrutyunjay Nayak and block chairman Babaji Mallick in connection with the case.



