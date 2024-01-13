Congress’s Odisha focus: Mallikarjun Kharge visit on Jan 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Bhubaneswar on January 29 to address a workers’ conference and meet senior leaders of the state unit to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

The AICC president will also review the state unit’s preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi in Odisha. Kharge had recently met coordinators of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies from the state in New Delhi and asked them to reach out to maximum number of voters in their areas.

The AICC has announced an 18-member election committee to be headed by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak. The committee includes leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra, former state presidents Niranjan Patnaik, Jaydev Jena, Prasad Harichandan, campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik, former union minister Bhakta Charan Das, AICC secretary Sarat Rout, party MP Saptagiri Ulaka and party MLA Santosh Singh Saluja. However, senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who is also party’s whip in the Assembly and Suresh Kumar Routray are not part of the committee.

Meanwhile, in what could be a jolt to the party, Routray has announced his son Manmath will contest the next election from the Jatni Assembly constituency. Routray represents Jatni and has been elected from the seat six times since 1977. However, the senior Congress leader did not reveal from which political party his son will contest.

Manmath, an OPCC member, was suspended from the party in September, 2023.

