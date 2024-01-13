Home States Odisha

Doctor convicted, gets life imprisonment for murder in Odisha

The remains were later disposed of at the doctor’s farm on the outskirts of Berhampur. 

Published: 13th January 2024 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest_murder_kill

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Additional District Judge has sentenced Dr Hrusikesh Tripathy, a senior surgeon and owner of a private clinic, to life imprisonment for the murder of one Bishnu Prasad Gouda. 

In 2018, Dr Tripathy, 55, who served as the medical officer of Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Ganjam district, orchestrated the murder when he found Gouda’s romantic involvement with a nurse at his clinic. The prosecution revealed that in 2018, Dr. Tripathy lured Bishnu to his clinic, administered a fatal injection to render him unconscious, and then gruesomely dismembered his body. The remains were later disposed of at the doctor’s farm on the outskirts of Berhampur. 

The investigation began when Bishnu’s family filed a missing person report with the police. Since Bishnu was last seen at the doctor’s clinic before missing, it was suspected that Tripathy might be knowing his whereabouts. After investigation, he was arrested by police.

Following a thorough examination of witnesses, ADJ Raj Kumar Dash handed down the verdict sentencing Tripathy to life sentence and a fine of Rs 10 lakh, while his two accomplices were sentenced to two years in prison each. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp