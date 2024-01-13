Doctor convicted, gets life imprisonment for murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Additional District Judge has sentenced Dr Hrusikesh Tripathy, a senior surgeon and owner of a private clinic, to life imprisonment for the murder of one Bishnu Prasad Gouda.

In 2018, Dr Tripathy, 55, who served as the medical officer of Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Ganjam district, orchestrated the murder when he found Gouda’s romantic involvement with a nurse at his clinic. The prosecution revealed that in 2018, Dr. Tripathy lured Bishnu to his clinic, administered a fatal injection to render him unconscious, and then gruesomely dismembered his body. The remains were later disposed of at the doctor’s farm on the outskirts of Berhampur.

The investigation began when Bishnu’s family filed a missing person report with the police. Since Bishnu was last seen at the doctor’s clinic before missing, it was suspected that Tripathy might be knowing his whereabouts. After investigation, he was arrested by police.

Following a thorough examination of witnesses, ADJ Raj Kumar Dash handed down the verdict sentencing Tripathy to life sentence and a fine of Rs 10 lakh, while his two accomplices were sentenced to two years in prison each.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: The Additional District Judge has sentenced Dr Hrusikesh Tripathy, a senior surgeon and owner of a private clinic, to life imprisonment for the murder of one Bishnu Prasad Gouda. In 2018, Dr Tripathy, 55, who served as the medical officer of Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Ganjam district, orchestrated the murder when he found Gouda’s romantic involvement with a nurse at his clinic. The prosecution revealed that in 2018, Dr. Tripathy lured Bishnu to his clinic, administered a fatal injection to render him unconscious, and then gruesomely dismembered his body. The remains were later disposed of at the doctor’s farm on the outskirts of Berhampur. The investigation began when Bishnu’s family filed a missing person report with the police. Since Bishnu was last seen at the doctor’s clinic before missing, it was suspected that Tripathy might be knowing his whereabouts. After investigation, he was arrested by police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following a thorough examination of witnesses, ADJ Raj Kumar Dash handed down the verdict sentencing Tripathy to life sentence and a fine of Rs 10 lakh, while his two accomplices were sentenced to two years in prison each. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp