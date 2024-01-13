FIR against four teachers for fake education certificates; 129 more under scrutiny

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR : The block education officer (BEO) of Kasipur block in Rayagada district has filed FIRs against four teachers on Thursday and Friday for allegedly serving on fake certificates.

Following directives from the district education officer (DEO) Purna Chandra Bariha, the BEO Diptimayi Singh lodged FIRs against Loknath Mohapatra of Baharapada school and Raghunath Bidika of Paiksupel school at Kasipur police station on Thursday, while two more FIRs were registered against Sambhu Kanhar of Dumurijodi school and Panjim Majhi of Gumudimandi school at Tikiri Police Station on Friday.

Official sources revealed that these teachers, recruited in 2012 and 2018, were found to have submitted fake certificates during an official inquiry. The district police are yet to apprehend the four teachers, but allegations suggest that over 25 teachers in different schools in the Kashipur block are under scanner for submitting fake certificates. If sources are to be believed, approximately 129 teachers in the district are under scrutiny for allegedly submitting fake Plus Three and B.Ed educational certificates upon joining service.

Last year, 12 teachers were dismissed on similar charges, with certificates primarily issued by Andhra University. The Education department has sought details from Andhra University since 2019, but details of only 15 teachers have been provided in the last four years. Interestingly, 14 of those teachers have either resigned from their services or got themselves transferred elsewhere after the Samagra Sikshya Abhiyan submitted the certificates for verification to the university.



