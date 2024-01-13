Heritage corridor project must not be politicised, says Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

CUTTACK : The Srimandir Parikrama project should not be politicised, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Friday.

The minister who took out ‘Pujit Akshat Kalash Yatra’ (procession of urn with worshipped rice) at Jobra Patra Sahi to mobilise masses for the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya, said Lord Jagannath is Lord Ram and the ‘Arpan Rath’ for the parikrama project must not be politicised.

Pradhan handing over invitation card to priest

of Budhi Mangala temple at Patra Sahi

Later, at a ‘Juba Sankalpa Samabesha’ held at Mahanga, Pradhan said health care, women’s security and employment remain areas of concern in the state. While malnutrition among children, women and pregnant women is rising due to systemic collapse of health sector resulting, the crime graph in the state is also increasing,” he said.

“Those who are administering the state have closed their eyes towards fulfilling the basic needs of poor Odia people. They are only confined to publicity and vote bank. Like East India Company representatives, they are showing lantern to people during day. It is not only illegal but also objectionable,” said Pradhan.

Stating a mass movement has begun under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country developed by 2047, Pradhan said it would be wrong to say the nation is developing unless Odisha is developed. Advising youths to follow the footprint of Swami Vivekananda, Pradhan also urged them to take oath on National Youth Day for making Odisha developed like Vikshit Bharat.

