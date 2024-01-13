Odisha BJP to set up panel to bring in party hoppers 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Following the central party’s footsteps, the state BJP has decided to constitute a screening committee to identify leaders from other political parties desirous of joining the saffron outfit ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The focus will be on Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in which the organisation of the party is weak and where it does not have sitting MPs or MLAs. State unit president Manmohan Samal informed this to mediapersons after the meeting of the election management committee held here on Friday.

owever, he did not elaborate more on the issue. Sources in the BJP claimed as many sidelined leaders from other political parties particularly the ruling BJD are in touch with the party for joining it ahead of the general elections, such committee has become necessary to screen them. Those with winning potential in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats are likely to be considered for induction into BJP.

However, sources maintained it will take some time to form the committee as it needs clearance from the central leadership. Several senior leaders of the state unit will be tasked with screening of those aspiring to join the state BJP. The task will be more complex as screening of Assembly seats will also have to be done.

Meanwhile the election management committee of the party met here in the evening in the presence of Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As elections are only three months away, a decision was taken to expedite all organisational preparations and intensify campaign at the grassroots.

While BJP has eight Lok Sabha members from the state, the party’s strength in the Assembly is 22 in a House of 147.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR : Following the central party’s footsteps, the state BJP has decided to constitute a screening committee to identify leaders from other political parties desirous of joining the saffron outfit ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The focus will be on Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in which the organisation of the party is weak and where it does not have sitting MPs or MLAs. State unit president Manmohan Samal informed this to mediapersons after the meeting of the election management committee held here on Friday. owever, he did not elaborate more on the issue. Sources in the BJP claimed as many sidelined leaders from other political parties particularly the ruling BJD are in touch with the party for joining it ahead of the general elections, such committee has become necessary to screen them. Those with winning potential in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats are likely to be considered for induction into BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, sources maintained it will take some time to form the committee as it needs clearance from the central leadership. Several senior leaders of the state unit will be tasked with screening of those aspiring to join the state BJP. The task will be more complex as screening of Assembly seats will also have to be done. Meanwhile the election management committee of the party met here in the evening in the presence of Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As elections are only three months away, a decision was taken to expedite all organisational preparations and intensify campaign at the grassroots. While BJP has eight Lok Sabha members from the state, the party’s strength in the Assembly is 22 in a House of 147. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp