Odisha CM calls for participation of more women in agriculture

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called for more participation of women farm entrepreneurs to strengthen the agriculture sector in the state.

Inaugurating Krushi Odisha-2024, organised by Agriculture departmen in associaton with FICCI here, the chief minister said this year’s theme ‘Celebrating Women in Agriculture’ respects the contribution of women to the field of agriculture and aims at encouraging their participation in large numbers in the sector.

Stating there are more opportunities for women in agriculture now, the chief minister said they should take advantage of schemes like Mukhya Mantri Udyog Yojana, Millet Mission, Coffee Mission and others.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik poses for camera

before inaugurating Krushi Odisha

Empowerment of women strengthens not only the family but also the entire society, the chief minister said while stressing it is the top priority of his government. He said women have been benefiting from development through Mission Shakti.

The chief minister welcomed agriculture scientists and experts to the meet and said that they have an important role to play in growth of agriculture and farmers. He laid the foundation stone for Krushi Udyog Bhawan and new campus of IMAGE on the occasion.

The permanent campus of IMAGE is being constructed at Siripur in the capital city at a cost of Rs 113 crore. It will serve as a centre of excellence for growth of agriculture in the state. Similarly, the Krushi Udyog Bhawan will be constructed at Nayapalli at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

The chief minister felicitated eminent agriculture scientist Dr Swati Nayak and awarded 10 farmers for their contribution to promoting modern farm equipment. He also launched a portal for farm loan of Odisha State Cooperative Bank.Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Basanti Hembram also spoke. Development commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officers were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called for more participation of women farm entrepreneurs to strengthen the agriculture sector in the state. Inaugurating Krushi Odisha-2024, organised by Agriculture departmen in associaton with FICCI here, the chief minister said this year’s theme ‘Celebrating Women in Agriculture’ respects the contribution of women to the field of agriculture and aims at encouraging their participation in large numbers in the sector. Stating there are more opportunities for women in agriculture now, the chief minister said they should take advantage of schemes like Mukhya Mantri Udyog Yojana, Millet Mission, Coffee Mission and others. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik poses for camera before inaugurating Krushi Odisha Empowerment of women strengthens not only the family but also the entire society, the chief minister said while stressing it is the top priority of his government. He said women have been benefiting from development through Mission Shakti.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief minister welcomed agriculture scientists and experts to the meet and said that they have an important role to play in growth of agriculture and farmers. He laid the foundation stone for Krushi Udyog Bhawan and new campus of IMAGE on the occasion. The permanent campus of IMAGE is being constructed at Siripur in the capital city at a cost of Rs 113 crore. It will serve as a centre of excellence for growth of agriculture in the state. Similarly, the Krushi Udyog Bhawan will be constructed at Nayapalli at a cost of Rs 28 crore. The chief minister felicitated eminent agriculture scientist Dr Swati Nayak and awarded 10 farmers for their contribution to promoting modern farm equipment. He also launched a portal for farm loan of Odisha State Cooperative Bank.Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Basanti Hembram also spoke. Development commissioner Anu Garg and other senior officers were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp