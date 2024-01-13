‘Opposition leaders show up only during polls’: 5T chairman VK Pandian

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/SAMBALPUR: 5T chairman VK Pandian targeted the Opposition leaders again on Friday stating that many of them come when elections are around, but not seen after the process is over.

Addressing public meetings at Bareipali and Rengali in Sambalpur district, the 5T chairman said the BJD leaders are different. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed all party leaders to go to the people and solve their problems. “The chief minister has asked us to give detailed account of work done for the people to him,” he added.

The 5T chairman said this is the reason why people have returned BJD to power so many times. “The chief minister always fulfils the dreams of the poor people and this is the reason why they believe him,” he said.

Pandian reviewed the progress of various development works in the districts and interacted with students and general public. He participated in the Nua-O programme organised at Manikeswari University ground at Bhawanipatna and interacted with students of all colleges of Kalahandi.

In Kalahandi, Pandian reviewed the progress of construction of 650 bed capacity teaching hospital, 100 bed new hospital building at district headquarters hospital and cancer care centre at Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital at Bhawanipatna. These projects are being implemented at a cost of Rs 275 crore. He instructed concerned officials to complete all remaining works at the earliest by adhering to the principles of 5T.

In Sambalpur, he reviewed the progress of important projects, improvement and restoration of Sason main canal, development of Maa Ghanteswari temple at Chiplima, Leaning temple of Huma and tourism infrastructure development at Veer Surendra Sai Smrutipitha, Khinda.

