Orissa High Court lens on shortening of box drains

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court has directed the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to file an affidavit on the shortening of the distance of box drains in the city.

A CMC corporator on Thursday filed an affidavit seeking the court’s intervention against reduction of around 810 mtr of the box drain length as planned under the state-of-the-art sewerage and drainage project in Cuttack city.

Taking the affidavit on record, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman posted the matter to February 8 for further consideration and directed WATCO and CMC to file their response by then.In his affidavit, corporator of ward No-37 Jatin Kumar Behera pointed out that originally the 3.5 km-long box drain was planned for facilitating communication over the main storm water channel (MSWC) - 1 from Buxi Bazaar to Matrubhawan through Patapole.

Apart from easing traffic congestion, it would prevent unhygienic conditions and stench over such a long stretch of open main drain. But WATCO has now decided to construct 2.69 km of box drain till Chatra Bazaar and leave open the rest 810 metre from Chhatra Bazaar to Matrubhawan on the ground that it was not feasible on that stretch. Consequently, inhabitants of ward no-36 and 37 along the 810 mtr stretch will be left to face the unhygienic conditions and difficulties due to open drain, he submitted.

He stated appropriate system was being adopted to ensure construction of the box drain without any vibration and damage to existing structures along MSWC. Hence, practically there was no problem to execute the work from Chhatra Bazaar to Matru Bhawan as per the original plan, stated the affidavit.

Affidavit on fire safety work in SCB rejected

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday refused to accept an affidavit filed by the superintending engineer (roads and buildings), Cuttack, in pursuance of a court’s order seeking a timeline for completion of the fire safety work in SCB medical college and hospital (SCBMCH) by the competent authority.

While indicating the time of completion of the fire safety work is nine months, the superintending engineer had in the affidavit stated the work can be proceeded on war-footing and efforts will be made to complete it within six months.

However, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman pointed out the contradictions in the affidavit and rejected it. The bench observed the affidavit was filed by the SE “without any application of mind” “Therefore, this Court is not inclined to accept such affidavit,” the bench observed.

