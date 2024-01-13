Rule of the rats: Rodents feast on machines at SCB Medical College

Arabinda Panda By

CUTTACK: The state government’s efforts to transform SCB Medical College and Hospital into an AIIMS Plus institute by integrating advanced equipment and facilities are threatened to slide down the rodent burrow.

The premier hospital of the state is under an unprecedented rat attack. The rodents are damaging state-of-the-art equipment and machines kept at the hospital affecting diagnosis and even basic health care. A few days back, the CT scan machine installed in the regional diagnostic centre (RDC) located in front of trauma casualty suddenly stopped functioning prompting hospital authorities to perform the diagnostics through a machine installed in the radiology department.

Later, during inspection of the machine by mechanics, it was found that the cord connecting the UPS machine was chewed off and damaged by rats. The machine at the RDC remained defunct for a week before the cord and three other parts of the UPS were replaced.

Similarly, the digital radiography (DR) system in the radiology department is lying defunct for more than 15 days. Rats have chewed on the wiring, insulation and other materials of the costly system which is yet to be repaired and restored hindering the automatic X-Ray process.

With the DR system lying defunct, technicians are relying on general X-Ray procedure which is not only consuming time but also takes time for generating reports. This apart, the C-Arm machine installed in the modular operation theatre (OT) has been damaged by rats. “The rodents menace is rampant at the hospital due to lack of proper care and maintenance. In the last few months, rats have cut and damaged wirings and cables of several vital equipment,” said a senior doctor of the hospital.

Efforts to elicit response on the issue from SCB authorities proved futile.

