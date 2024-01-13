Home States Odisha

Two armed poachers held in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Similipal Tiger Reserve

The entrance gate of Similipal Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The security personnel of Similipal South Wildlife Division in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) arrested as many as two armed poachers and seized two country-made guns, explosives, matchboxes and some quantity of iron balls from their possession while they were entering the STR allegedly for poaching on Friday. 

The arrested duo are Antaryami Naik (37) of Patharkhani village under Kaptipada police station and Dilip Naik (35) of Khadiasole village under Udala police limits. Deputy director (DD) of STR South Wildlife Division Samrat Gowda said a team of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) along with ex-army personnel arrested the armed poacher Dillip Nayak while they were patrolling in Jebnabil range.  Similarly,  Antarjami Nayak was nabbed by officials of the Podadiha range in the South Wildlife Division.

The DD said that as many as four matchboxes, two country-made guns, 520-gram gunpowder, 86 iron balls, and plastic bags were seized from their possession. 

Two separate cases were registered against the arrested duo. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail applications were rejected. 
 

