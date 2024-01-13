Woman held for trafficking, girl rescued in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Aska police in Ganjam district rescued a minor girl and arrested one Snehalata Jena (38) alias Sonali of Old Town in Bhubaneswar allegedly for involvement in human trafficking on Thursday.

IIC, P Swarup Kisan said, that on January 9, one Kanguru Das (52) of Totasahi village lodged an FIR with Aska PS that Sonali took away his 16-year-old minor daughter in May 2023 with the lure of a job. But she did not pay money to him or his daughter, stated Kanguru in the FIR. He alleged that Sonali did not allow him to meet his daughter and threatened him with dire consequences if he insisted, the FIR further mentioned an appeal to rescue the girl.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sonali met Das and took his daughter with an assurance of engaging her in a job. But she reportedly engaged in hazardous works, police said. Based on Das’ FIR, Sonali was arrested and brought to Aska on Thursday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Aska police in Ganjam district rescued a minor girl and arrested one Snehalata Jena (38) alias Sonali of Old Town in Bhubaneswar allegedly for involvement in human trafficking on Thursday. IIC, P Swarup Kisan said, that on January 9, one Kanguru Das (52) of Totasahi village lodged an FIR with Aska PS that Sonali took away his 16-year-old minor daughter in May 2023 with the lure of a job. But she did not pay money to him or his daughter, stated Kanguru in the FIR. He alleged that Sonali did not allow him to meet his daughter and threatened him with dire consequences if he insisted, the FIR further mentioned an appeal to rescue the girl. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sonali met Das and took his daughter with an assurance of engaging her in a job. But she reportedly engaged in hazardous works, police said. Based on Das’ FIR, Sonali was arrested and brought to Aska on Thursday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp