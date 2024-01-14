Home States Odisha

5T chairman attends Nua-O event reviews SAMALEI project

VK Pandian

5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian at a public meeting in Angul district | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian on Saturday visited Sambalpur district to review the progress of various developmental works underway  in the district and interacted with students and general public.

Pandian participated in the Nua-O programme organised at Mandalia Ground where he interacted with the students of all colleges of Sambalpur. He discussed with the students on Nua-O programme providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.  

The chairman visited Maa Samaleswari temple and reviewed the progress of SAMALEI Project, which will be inaugurated on January 27. Later he visited Rairakhol to review the progress of Jagannath temple and Panchakhanda temple in Rairakhol among other projects.

He also reviewed the progress of the construction of four Instream storage structures on river Bhede in Budharaja, Kirasasan, Saida and Gochhara in Kuchinda and various important Mega PWS projects.

