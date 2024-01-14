Bargarh gears up for Dhanuyatra from Jan 15

By Express News Service

BARGARH: With two days left for the largest open-air theatre in the world, ‘Dhanuyatra’ to begin in Bargarh, the organising committee has geared up to make the 76th edition of the mass festival a grand success. The 11-day event will begin on January 15 and conclude on January 25.Prior to the festival, on Saturday, a Rangoli Mahotsav themed on Dhanuyatra was organised by the promotion committee where in front of the Women’s College to Gourpada in Bargarh town turned into a canvas for more than 400 artists who made rangolis over 560 ft x 20 ft stretch of road.

Bargarh collector, Monisha Banerjee said, “Several rounds of discussion were held with several stakeholders of the mass festival on various aspects. We have also asked the committee members to focus on how the yatra can be glorified even more either at Gopapura or at Kansa Durbar Mathura. A more attractive and modified stage is being made this year and many popular artists have also been invited this year.”

Convenor of Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Samiti, Sureswar Satpathy said efforts are on to ensure how the Dhanuyatra this year can be made more attractive and folk art and culture promoted on the stage. “We have made sure that all the stakeholders of the festival - from those who perform on the stage and who earn through different avenues during the period - derive benefit and the social, spiritual and economic development of Bargarh is achieved.”The festival will begin with an extravagant cultural procession on the afternoon of January 15.

Subsequently, the stage acts will begin in the evening. More than 100 artistes will depict various roles at Mathura as well as Gopapur. Besides, over 3000 artistes from 120 cultural troupes will perform at the Raj Durbar and Ranga Mahal during the 11-day fest. This apart, several exhibitions and expo are being organised at different places in Bargarh town.

Dhanuyatra has earned an identity for being the largest open air theatre of the world. The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the exploits of lord Krishna are enacted in 14 main stage in Mathura and Gopapura. Perhaps it is the only play which is staged without a specific script and every resident plays the character of ‘Praja’ (subject) of Kansa who has been ruling kingdom, for 76 years now.

