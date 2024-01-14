BHEL to set up NLC’s 2,400 MW power plant at Talabira

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), a Navratna company under Ministry of Coal, has awarded EPC contract to BHEL to set up a pit head green field thermal power project of 2,400 MW capacity at Talabira in Jharsuguda district.

The contract includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbine, generators, balance of plants, flue-gas desulfurisation (FGD) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for the 3X800 MW power plant to be taken up in the first stage.

For the thermal project, the coal linkage is available from 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Talabira II and III mines of NLCIL which is already operational from 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud Reservoir and the power generated will be evacuated through inter state transmission system ISTS and state transmission utility network.

The project will come up with latest pollution control equipment like FGD and SCR to meet the MoEF guidelines. Boilers will be designed to suite the co firing of Bio mass as part of green initiative in line with Ministry of Power guidelines along with bio mass handling systems. The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning during 2028- 29.

Being a pit head thermal project, the variable cost will be competitive and NLC India, will be generating and providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries. Gridco, the state power trading utility has signed power purchase agreement for 800 MW with NLC while the remaining power will go to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

