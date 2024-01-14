Home States Odisha

BJP alleges torture of corporator by police, stages road blockade

The protestors demanded arrest of the police personnel who tortured Rout in custody.

A school student walks along a divider during the traffic jam caused by blockade of NH-16 at Satsang Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP workers led by Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh on Saturday staged a road blockade near Satsang Vihar on NH-16 alleging torture of ward no-29 corporator Aparup Narayan Rout in police custody.Mancheswar police had arrested Rout for allegedly obstructing repair work on NH-16 near Hi-Tech Square on Thursday night and threatening a lady ASI. 

Traffic came to a standstill on the NH for around one-and-a-half hours due to the protest by BJP workers. Sources said the police had received information that the party workers were planning to stage demonstrations in front of Bhubaneswar DCP’s office here but they instead walked till Satsang Vihar and blocked the highway.

“Rout was arrested on charge of misbehaving with a lady officer. However, before being produced in a court, he was tortured and assaulted inside the police station. Despite his request, he was not even offered a glass of water. This act of police high-handedness is not acceptable,” said Babu.

The protestors demanded arrest of the police personnel who tortured Rout in custody.They later met Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarsi at his office.“The police commissioner has assured us an inquiry will be conducted and action taken within 48 hours if anyone is found guilty,” said Babu.He said the party will again stage a protest if action is not taken against personnel who allegedly assaulted and tortured Rout in police custody. 

