BMRC Hospitals to run Jharsuguda cardiac hospital

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has roped in BMRC Hospitals, Kolkata for commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of a 100-bed cardiac super-speciality hospital at Jharsuguda.

Founded in 2005, the hospital has been playing a pioneering role in providing quality treatment in cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and respiratory with the latest state-of-the-art technology being used in the surgical methods.

While the construction of the hospital has already been completed, the government would provide human resources and medical equipment as part of the agreement. The state government was in talks with BMRC Hospitals along with some other groups after the CARE Group reportedly backed out of the project.

The Health and Family Welfare department on Friday signed a concession agreement with BMRC Hospitals for management of the super-specialty cardiac hospital. Health Secretary Shalini Pandit and authorities of BMRC Hospitals were present. The proposed super specialty cardiac care hospital was envisaged by former Health Minister late Naba Kishore Das to provide quality healthcare services to the people of Jharsuguda and its adjoining districts.

