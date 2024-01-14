Crocodile population goes up in Bhitarkanika, Satkosia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: The annual crocodile estimation exercise, carried out by the Forest department in Bhitarkanika National Park and Satkosia gorge sanctuary, has brought cheer to wildlife conservationists as the reptile population has registered growth in both the protected habitats.

The exercise carried out by 22 teams of Forest department and Rajnagar wildlife division in 51 segments of Bhitarkanika national park and sanctuary, Gahirmatha sanctuary and Mahanadi delta areas from January 10 to 12 recorded presence of 1,811 crocodiles against 1,793 sighted last year.

The growth in number has been reported mainly in hatchlings. Other size segments also have reported slight growth compared to the previous year, said Rajnagar DFO Sudarsan Gopinath Jadav. He said favourable weather conditions this year contributed to better sighting of crocodiles in the rivers and creeks.

As per the latest count, Bhitarkanika has 248 adult crocodiles, 167 sub-adult crocodiles in the category of six to eight feet, 327 juveniles in the category of three to six feet, 387 yearlings and 582 hatchlings.

Apart from Bhitarkanika, there has also been an increase in crocodile population in Satkosia. As per the latest exercise conducted by the Forest department and Satkosia authorities from January 6 to 8 the gorge has 111 crocodiles of which 97 are muggers and 14 gharials.Last year the crocodile figure in the gorge was 88 of which 81 were muggers and seven gharials.

Satkosia DFO Saroj Kumar Panda said the gharial population this year also includes sighting of hatchlings. He however, said there was a slight drop in the number of birds sighted in the sanctuary. The bird count exercise was carried out in 14 sectors of the gorge as well as Sisu Pathar reservoir.A drop in head count of winged guests was reported as around 3,330 birds of 81 species were found during the counting this year. The figure was 3,800 last year.

