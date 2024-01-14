Home States Odisha

DGP stresses free, fair polls

The police officers were also instruct to inspect sensitive polling booths and make arrangements accordingly.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In-charge DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi on Saturday held a preparatory meeting with senior police officers for the upcoming general elections.

Sarangi instructed the officers to ensure the elections are fair, peaceful and free of crimes. He further asked the officers to properly implement the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI).

The officers were asked to carry out blocking and checking of vehicles at sensitive places, check election related crimes in the state including in Naxal-hit areas and curb sale of illicit liquor and drugs.Sarangi asked the officers to launch various enforcement activities like executing non-bailable warrants (NBWs), seizing illegal firearms and carrying out stringent checking at the border areas of the state. The police officers were also instruct to inspect sensitive polling booths and make arrangements accordingly.

