High stakes in Gopalpur as sitting MLA plans party shift

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As the general election inches closer, political fervour intensifies in Ganjam district, with the spotlight on the contentious Gopalpur assembly segment. The ruling BJD reportedly faces internal strife across all 13 assembly segments even though Gopalpur has turned a prestige battle for the party that has won the seat consecutively since 2009.

The segment witnesses a power struggle after the expulsion of the sitting MLA, Pradeep Panigrahi, once a prominent figure close to BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Following Panigrahi’s expulsion, the BJD in Gopalpur saw factional divides, initially managed by retired bureaucrat Gopobandhu Dash, political advisor to CM Naveen Patnaik. Under Dash’ leadership, the party secured success in the last panchayat polls despite internal turmoil. However, Dash later withdrew, and Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda assumed charge.

Gopalpur, historically a Congress stronghold, shifted allegiance between Janata Dal and BJD since 1990, except for the 2004 election. Panigrahi, a three-time MLA since 2009, faces uncertainty about party allegiance, with speculation about his potential shift to the BJP. Despite Panigrahi’s significant clout in the constituency, the BJP’s strength is growing since the previous elections.

Now, while Panigrahi expressed his intent to contest from Gopalpur, his party affiliation remains unconfirmed, though rumours suggest a possible entry into the BJP. Panigrahi was expelled from BJD over allegations of corruption and job fraud. However, since last year he has started visiting his constituency frequently for various programmes, boasting that the voters of Gopalpur are with him.

The BJP, however, maintains a discreet stance on Panigrahi’s induction. Despite Panigrahi’s past victories against BJP candidate Bibhuti Jena, political observers speculate on the challenges he may face within the saffron party which has been receiving overwhelming support from the masses. Analysts believe the party has too many eligible candidates and it would not accept any outsider at this juncture.As the ruling BJD hesitates to announce its Gopalpur candidate, there are murmurs of a potential outsider, since the constituency has turned into a prestige battleground for the ruling party.

