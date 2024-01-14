Literary contests in schools ahead of heritage corridor inauguration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project on January 17 and Global Odia Bhasa Sammilani from February 3, the state government has decided to organise Odia literary contests in schools. The School and Mass Education department has allocated funds to higher secondary schools to conduct the competitions under the government’s new initiative ‘Nua-O’.

The literary competitions will be organised in all higher secondary schools by January 20 for which Rs 50,000 has been allocated to higher secondary schools having 100 to 199 students in their rolls and Rs 75,000 for those with 200 to 499 students. The highest allocation of Rs 3 lakh has been made for higher secondary schools having more than 2,000 students.

The competitions will be organised to disseminate information to the students on Jagannath culture and get them interested in Odia language. As Nua-O is providing a platform to the students to present their creativity, the competitions will be organised under the initiative, officials said. Meanwhile, in another development, 327 schools in six districts transformed under 5T initiative were inaugurated in the state on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the schools as part of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation scheme.

The transformed schools have been equipped with smart classrooms, computers and laboratories with latest equipment, and above all an ideal environment for students for learning. Officials said 6,883 schools have already been transformed under 5T in the previous three phases, while another1,794 schools across the state will be covered under 5T transformation in the fourth phase.

Igniting young minds

Rs 50,000 to be given to higher secondary schools having 100 to 199 students

Rs 3 lakh for schools with over 2,000 students

Students will be given info on Jagannath culture through the contests

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project on January 17 and Global Odia Bhasa Sammilani from February 3, the state government has decided to organise Odia literary contests in schools. The School and Mass Education department has allocated funds to higher secondary schools to conduct the competitions under the government’s new initiative ‘Nua-O’. The literary competitions will be organised in all higher secondary schools by January 20 for which Rs 50,000 has been allocated to higher secondary schools having 100 to 199 students in their rolls and Rs 75,000 for those with 200 to 499 students. The highest allocation of Rs 3 lakh has been made for higher secondary schools having more than 2,000 students. The competitions will be organised to disseminate information to the students on Jagannath culture and get them interested in Odia language. As Nua-O is providing a platform to the students to present their creativity, the competitions will be organised under the initiative, officials said. Meanwhile, in another development, 327 schools in six districts transformed under 5T initiative were inaugurated in the state on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the schools as part of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation scheme.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The transformed schools have been equipped with smart classrooms, computers and laboratories with latest equipment, and above all an ideal environment for students for learning. Officials said 6,883 schools have already been transformed under 5T in the previous three phases, while another1,794 schools across the state will be covered under 5T transformation in the fourth phase. Igniting young minds Rs 50,000 to be given to higher secondary schools having 100 to 199 students Rs 3 lakh for schools with over 2,000 students Students will be given info on Jagannath culture through the contests Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp