Michael Patra reappointed RBI dy governor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned economist Michael Debabrata Patra has been reappointed deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).He has been appointed to the post for a further period of one year with effect from January 15. A native of Cuttack, Patra was first appointed as RBI deputy governor in January 2020. Last year, the government had extended his term by one year.

With RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, who is also from Odisha, Patra had played a vital role in dealing with Covid related impact on the economy. He is in charge of the all-important monetary policy department and a member of the rate-setting panel. A career central banker, he had joined RBI in 1984 and served in various capacities. Before becoming deputy governor, he was executive director of the RBI.An alumnus of erstwhile Ravenshaw College, Patra did his PhD in Economics from IIT Bombay. He is also a fellow of Harvard University.

