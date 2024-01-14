Home States Odisha

Miscreants rob idol, valuables from temples

Published: 14th January 2024 10:34 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of Bhograi block in Balasore district are panicked as miscreants struck again, stealing an antique idol of Goddess Tarini from Kanpur Tarini temple, along with her jewellery and cash, as well as copper snakes from a Shiva temple in Daruha on Friday night. The incidents follow the recent ATM robberies in Tudigadia and Mangalpur Chowk.

The temple priest, Kamal Tripathy, confirmed the theft after which villagers informed Kamarda police.
Simultaneously, miscreants targeted a Shiva shrine in Daruha village, stealing copper idols of snakes by breaking the lock of the temple gate.

