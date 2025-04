ANGUL: The carcass of a 15-year-old male tusker was found in Pallahara range under Deogarh forest division on Tuesday morning.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Deogarh Magar Danaji said in the morning, residents of Saida village spotted the carcass in the forest and informed the local officials.

He ruled out infighting or poaching as no injury marks were found on the elephant’s carcass and its tusks were intact.

“We conducted postmortem with the help of veterinary doctors of Pallahara and samples were sent to OUAT. The exact cause of the tusker’s death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives,” the DFO added.