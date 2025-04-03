France to strengthen ties with Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan, and discussed strategies to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Odisha and France.

The meeting focused on the development of Odisha under the Purvodaya Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opportunities in investment, education, tourism and other sectors in the state.

“Odisha will play a significant role in further strengthening the bilateral relations between France and India,” the CMO said in a statement.