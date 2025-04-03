France to strengthen ties with Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan, and discussed strategies to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Odisha and France.
The meeting focused on the development of Odisha under the Purvodaya Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opportunities in investment, education, tourism and other sectors in the state.
“Odisha will play a significant role in further strengthening the bilateral relations between France and India,” the CMO said in a statement.
The France delegation also met deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Higher Education and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia. They explored partnership opportunities in sustainable tourism and cultural exchange. The visiting team also evinced keen interest in collaborating with the Odisha government for protection and conservation of its forest resources and wildlife.
After the meeting, Mathou, in a social media post, said the discussions spanned cooperation in sustainable tourism, developing cultural synergies, biodiversity conservation, climate action and student mobility, besides nurturing sporting talent through shared expertise.