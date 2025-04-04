Criminal hurt in encounter with police in Angul

ANGUL: A history-sheeter was injured in an encounter with police in Talabeda forest near Talcher town on Wednesday night.

Susant Naik (40) was shot at by cops after he opened fire on the police personnel. He suffered bullet injury in his left leg and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police have arrested Susant’s associate Prafulla Naik (34).

Additional SP of Angul Rajib Lochan Panda said on receiving information about two persons plotting robbery inside Talabeda forest, a police team rushed to the spot.

When the cops confronted the miscreants and asked them to surrender, Susant allegedly fired two shots at the police from his pistol. The police team retaliated and shot Sushant in his legs. Prafulla also reportedly attacked the police with a sharp knife, but was overpowered.

A resident of Ramadiha villge within Nisha police limits, Susant is involved in multiple cases of robbery and chain snatching incidents in Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Deogarh districts.

“His condition is stable and he will be arrested once he recovers,” Panda added.