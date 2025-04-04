Two Korha gang members hurt in police encounter

BHUBANESWAR: Two members of the notorious Korha gang were injured in an encounter with the police on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night.

Manish Kumar Jadav and Sonu Kumar Jadav are natives of Katihar district in Bihar and police claimed them to be members of the Korha gang. A joint team of Special Squad and Badagada police conducted a raid at Kuakhai riverbed in Bankual at about 10.15 pm. Noticing the police, the duo opened fire at them. This prompted the cops to retaliate in which both of them sustained bullet wounds in their left legs.

They were rushed to Capital Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, police sources said.

“Two firearms were seized from Manish and Sonu. Only the two were present at an isolated place and planning to commit snatching or robbery in the city,” said Special Squad ACP, Himansu Bhusan Swain.

The duo was involved in two cases of snatching within Badagada police limits in March. They were also booked in one snatching case each by Lingaraj, Mancheswar, Chandrasekharpur and Capital police last month.

Sources said Manish and Sonu travelled from Bihar to Bhubaneswar in trains in the past. After arriving here, they used to steal motorcycles and commit crimes like snatching gold chains and cash from citizens returning from banks as well as stealing money by smashing windows of cars and breaking open luggage boxes of two-wheelers.