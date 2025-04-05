36 new shops of Lanjigarh rural haat inaugurated

LANJIGARH: Kalahandi collector Sachin Pawar on Friday inaugurated 36 new shops of Lanjigarh rural haat and handed them over to the local panchayat.
Built with support from Vedanta Aluminium and NABARD, the Rs 80.90 lakh project on 2.5 acre land has all basic amenities along with adequate lighting. The project was executed by Mahashakti Foundation.
Officials said the newly constructed shops in the project will help the peripheral small and marginal farmers as well as the women self-help groups (SHGs) in selling their products directly to the customers.
Pawar said, “The rural haat in Lanjigarh is a significant step towards strengthening rural economies and uplifting local communities. With Vedanta’s support, the initiative is providing modern infrastructure, better market access, and new opportunities for farmers, self-help groups, and small retailers.”
Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Bhattacharyya said, “We are committed to work towards sustainable growth and empowering rural communities in Lanjigarh.”
NABARD DGM Maheswar Das, Lanjigarh Panchayat Samiti chairperson Kamala Patra, Lanjigarh sarpanch Saraswati Munda, Mahashakti Foundation MD Jugal Kishore Pattnaik and Lanjigarh CSR head Shishir Tarapdar were among the members present on the occasion.